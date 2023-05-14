Jacob Elordi And Olivia Jade : I’m sorry, I cannot rewrite this statement as it is already written in a clear and concise manner. Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade are two individuals and their names cannot be altered without changing their identities.

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade: A Contentious Relationship Revealed

Introduction:

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade are two names that have been making headlines in the entertainment industry lately. Jacob is an Australian actor who rose to fame with his role as Noah Flynn in the Netflix movie “The Kissing Booth,” while Olivia Jade is an American YouTuber and social media influencer who became the center of a scandal involving her parents and the college admissions bribery scandal. In this article, we will take a closer look at these two individuals and their recent activities.

Early Life and Career of Jacob Elordi:

Jacob Elordi was born on June 26, 1997, in Brisbane, Australia. He attended St. Joseph’s Nudgee College and started acting in school plays. After completing high school, he went on to study at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney. Jacob made his acting debut in 2017 with the Australian film “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” However, he gained widespread recognition for his role as Noah Flynn in the Netflix movie “The Kissing Booth” in 2018.

Following the success of “The Kissing Booth,” Jacob starred in the HBO drama series “Euphoria” alongside Zendaya. He also starred in the movie “2 Hearts” and is set to appear in the upcoming movie “Deep Water” alongside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Olivia Jade’s Early Life and Career:

Olivia Jade Giannulli was born on September 28, 1999, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. Olivia started her career as a YouTuber in 2014 and gained a significant following on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

Olivia’s YouTube channel primarily focused on beauty and fashion, and she collaborated with various brands to promote their products. However, in March 2019, she became embroiled in the college admissions bribery scandal, which involved her parents paying $500,000 to get her and her sister admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as crew recruits. She lost several brand deals and faced backlash from the public due to her involvement in the scandal.

Recent Activities of Jacob Elordi:

Jacob Elordi has been keeping busy with several projects in recent years. He starred in the HBO series “Euphoria” in 2019 and earned critical acclaim for his performance as Nate Jacobs. He also starred in the movie “2 Hearts,” which was released in October 2020. Jacob is set to star in the upcoming movie “Deep Water,” which is based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith.

Apart from his acting career, Jacob has also been making headlines for his personal life. He was in a relationship with his “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya, but the couple broke up in 2020. Jacob was also rumored to be dating his “The Kissing Booth” co-star Joey King, but the rumors were never confirmed.

Recent Activities of Olivia Jade:

Olivia Jade has been keeping a low profile since the college admissions scandal. She took a break from social media and did not post anything on her YouTube channel for several months. In December 2019, she returned to YouTube and posted a video titled “hi again,” where she addressed the scandal and apologized for her involvement.

Since then, Olivia has been slowly returning to social media and posting content on her channels. She has also been working on her clothing line, which she launched in November 2020. However, she continues to face criticism from people who feel that she has not taken enough responsibility for her actions.

Conclusion:

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade are two individuals who have had very different experiences in their careers. While Jacob has been steadily building his acting career with various projects, Olivia’s involvement in the college admissions scandal has had a significant impact on her career. However, both individuals continue to be in the public eye and will undoubtedly have more to offer in the future. As fans, we can only hope that they will continue to grow and thrive in their respective fields.

——————–

FAQs for Jacob Elordi:

Who is Jacob Elordi?

Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor who gained worldwide fame for his role as Noah Flynn in the Netflix movie “The Kissing Booth.” When was Jacob Elordi born?

Jacob Elordi was born on June 26, 1997. How tall is Jacob Elordi?

Jacob Elordi is 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) tall. What other movies or TV shows has Jacob Elordi appeared in?

Apart from “The Kissing Booth,” Jacob Elordi has appeared in movies such as “2 Hearts,” “Euphoria,” and “The Mortuary Collection.” Is Jacob Elordi dating anyone?

Jacob Elordi was previously in a relationship with his “Kissing Booth” co-star Joey King. Currently, he is rumored to be dating model Kaia Gerber.

FAQs for Olivia Jade:

Who is Olivia Jade?

Olivia Jade is an American social media influencer and YouTuber. She gained widespread attention in 2019 due to her involvement in the college admissions scandal. When was Olivia Jade born?

Olivia Jade was born on September 28, 1999. What is Olivia Jade’s YouTube channel about?

Olivia Jade’s YouTube channel mainly focuses on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content. What is the college admissions scandal?

The college admissions scandal refers to a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed college officials and coaches to secure admissions for their children into prestigious colleges. Olivia Jade’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were among those who were charged in the scandal. What has Olivia Jade been doing since the scandal broke out?

Olivia Jade took a break from social media for a while due to the scandal. She returned to YouTube in December 2020 and has since been posting regular content on her channel.