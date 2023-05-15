Jacob Elordi Olivia Jade : Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi

Could Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade be the Next Power Couple in Hollywood?

Introduction:

In the world of entertainment, the name Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade have been making headlines for quite some time now. While they come from different backgrounds, both of them have been in the public eye for various reasons. Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor who rose to fame for his performance in the popular Netflix series, “The Kissing Booth.” Olivia Jade, on the other hand, is an American social media influencer who became embroiled in a college admissions scandal. In this article, we will take a closer look at both of these personalities and their respective journeys.

Who is Jacob Elordi?

Jacob Elordi is a 23-year-old Australian actor who was born in Brisbane, Queensland. He started his acting career in the year 2017 when he starred in the Australian film “Swinging Safari.” However, it was his role as Noah Flynn in the Netflix film “The Kissing Booth” that made him a household name.

Since then, Jacob has appeared in several other films and TV shows. Some of his notable works include “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” “Euphoria,” and “2 Hearts.” He has also won several awards for his performances, including the Breakthrough Actor Award at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Despite his success, Jacob is known for keeping a low profile and not sharing much about his personal life. However, he has been romantically linked to his co-star from “The Kissing Booth,” Joey King. The couple dated for a while but eventually called it quits in 2018.

Who is Olivia Jade?

Olivia Jade is a 21-year-old American social media influencer who was born in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. Olivia became famous for her YouTube channel, where she shared makeup tutorials, fashion tips, and other lifestyle content.

However, her life took a turn in 2019 when her parents were implicated in a college admissions scandal. Lori and Mossimo were accused of paying $500,000 to get Olivia and her sister admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither of them participated in the sport. The scandal made headlines and led to the downfall of Lori’s acting career, as well as Olivia’s influencer career.

While Olivia initially remained silent about the scandal, she eventually addressed it in a YouTube video, where she apologized for her actions and acknowledged her privilege. However, the video was met with criticism, and many felt that she did not take enough responsibility for her role in the scandal.

What connects Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade?

Despite coming from different backgrounds and industries, Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade have one thing in common – they both have a massive following on social media. Jacob has over 10 million followers on Instagram, while Olivia has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Both of them have also faced their fair share of controversies. While Jacob has not been involved in any major scandals, his relationship with Joey King has been the subject of much speculation and scrutiny. On the other hand, Olivia’s involvement in the college admissions scandal has led to her losing sponsorships and facing public backlash.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade are two personalities who have captured the attention of the public for different reasons. While Jacob has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, Olivia became famous for her social media presence. However, both of them have experienced their fair share of controversies and scrutiny. Whether they will be able to overcome these challenges and continue to thrive in their respective fields remains to be seen.

