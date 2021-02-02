Jacob Nahuway Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Pdt. DR.Jacob Nahuway has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Pdt. DR.Jacob Nahuway has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

Rosita AP wrote

Rest in Peace Pdt. DR.Jacob Nahuway M.A.. You have fought a good fight in God’s Kingdom until the end. Rest well with our Father in Heaven. Deepest Condolences to the family. Mazmur 116 : 15 “Berharga di mata Tuhan kematian semua orang yg di kasihiNya”

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

Uwie

Selamat jalan Om Jacob Nahuway, you are always the best for me, thank you so much for everything you teach me until the end, thank you so much, i know The Lord of Jesus Christ love you.

Dhimas Anugrah

Selamat Jalan, Om Jacob Nahuway. Sampai jumpa di keabadian – “This world is not my home, I’m just passing through, my treasures are laid up somewhere beyond the blue. The Angels beckon me from Heaven’s open door, and I can’t feel at home in this world anymore.”

GBI Patmos Raijua

Gembala Sidang dan segenap Jemaat GBI PATMOS RAIJUA turut bersimpati atas berpulangnya Pdt. Dr. Jacob Nahuway, MA ke rumah Bapa di sorga.

Sosok yang terus melayani Tuhan sampai akhir, sosok yang senantiasa melayani dengan gairah dan rasa sayangnya kepada Tuhan yang terus menginspirasi bangsa-bangsa untuk terus memberitakan injil.

Selamat jalan pahlawan iman, sampai jumpa di kekekalan.