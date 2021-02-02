Jacob Nahuway Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Pdt. DR.Jacob Nahuway has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Pdt. DR.Jacob Nahuway has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Uwie
Selamat jalan Om Jacob Nahuway, you are always the best for me, thank you so much for everything you teach me until the end, thank you so much, i know The Lord of Jesus Christ love you.
Dhimas Anugrah
Selamat Jalan, Om Jacob Nahuway. Sampai jumpa di keabadian – “This world is not my home, I’m just passing through, my treasures are laid up somewhere beyond the blue. The Angels beckon me from Heaven’s open door, and I can’t feel at home in this world anymore.”
GBI Patmos Raijua
Gembala Sidang dan segenap Jemaat GBI PATMOS RAIJUA turut bersimpati atas berpulangnya Pdt. Dr. Jacob Nahuway, MA ke rumah Bapa di sorga.
Sosok yang terus melayani Tuhan sampai akhir, sosok yang senantiasa melayani dengan gairah dan rasa sayangnya kepada Tuhan yang terus menginspirasi bangsa-bangsa untuk terus memberitakan injil.
Selamat jalan pahlawan iman, sampai jumpa di kekekalan.
