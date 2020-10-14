Jacobie Carter Death – Dead :Jacobie Carter Obituary :Missing Jacobie Carter aka “Cobie” Found Dead, Cause of Death Unknown.
Missing Jacobie Carter aka “Cobie” has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 14, 2020.
Kevin Warren Knuckols-Phillips 16 hrs · “Found RIP” Jacobie Carter aka “Cobie” Endangered Age 18 Last Seen: October 2, 2020 around 100 block of Riverfront Blvd Dallas, Texas at or near Frank Crowley Building; however is thought to have had a flat tire on his bicycle at or around the 1800 block of Main St Dallas, Tx at or near the Verizon store. Height: 5′ 9″ Weight: 160lbs Hair: Black college cut Eyes: Dark Brown Cobie has the name “Richard” tattooed on one arm. Sleeve tat with Clouds by his shoulder that leads into a letter to his grandmother and her name “Dora” on the other arm. He also has light scar on his face and Scars on stomach and arms If Any Information Please Call 911 DPD Detective Carrington 214-671-4268 Charmain Bowen 214-916-0311 Courtney 469-387-3781 Jamecia 214-382-1977
Source: (20+) Missing East Texas Eight and Beyond | Facebook
