Jacqueline Hamer Flakes dies at 56.

Jacqueline Hamer Flakes, daughter of the late civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer, has passed away at the age of 56. The news of her death was shared by theGrio.com, a leading news and entertainment site that covers issues related to African Americans.

Jacqueline was the youngest daughter of Fannie Lou Hamer, who was a prominent civil rights activist in the 1960s. Fannie Lou Hamer was known for her work in voter registration and her fierce advocacy for the rights of African Americans. She was also one of the founding members of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, which fought for the inclusion of African American delegates at the 1964 Democratic National Convention.

Jacqueline followed in her mother’s footsteps by becoming an advocate for social justice and civil rights. She worked as a community organizer and was actively involved in political campaigns at the local and national level. Like her mother, she was committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those who were marginalized and oppressed.

Jacqueline’s passing is a significant loss to the civil rights community and to all those who were inspired by her mother’s legacy. Her contributions to the struggle for justice and equality will always be remembered and her legacy will continue to inspire others to fight for positive change in their communities.

The news of Jacqueline’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from those who knew her and worked with her. They have described her as a kind, generous, and compassionate person who was deeply committed to making a difference in the world.

Her passing is a reminder of the importance of continuing the work of those who have come before us. Jacqueline’s mother, Fannie Lou Hamer, fought for civil rights and social justice in a time of great adversity. Her legacy lives on through her daughter, who carried on her work and inspired others to do the same.

Jacqueline’s passing is a loss, but her legacy will continue to inspire others to work towards a more just and equitable society. It is up to all of us to continue her work and to stand up for what is right, even in the face of adversity.

