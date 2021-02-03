Jacqui Shumiatcher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jacqui Shumiatcher has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021
Jacqui Shumiatcher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Luther College President Rev. Dr. Marc Jerry, along with the Luther community, share our condolences on the passing of philanthropist (and Luther supporter) Jacqui Shumiatcher. Shown here in the 1990's (L-R) – Peter Whitmore, Jacqui, Gerry & Vivian Norbraten, and Paul Hill. pic.twitter.com/O4j8sI8XZq
— Luther College HS (@lchsregina) February 2, 2021
