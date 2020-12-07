Jada Martins Death –Dead-Obituaries : Young Jada Martins Killed in Fatal Car Accident.
Very early this morning I received a call that no young coach or gym director ever expects to get . I was told that a former athlete of mine, one of my favorite kids I have ever coached or had the privilege of knowing, tragically passed away in a car accident last night. The shock, disbelief and heartache I feel for her and her family is unlike anything I have ever felt – because no one should ever have to say goodbye to someone so young and with so much more life to live.Jada Martins embodied all the reasons why I love what I do and why I have such a passion for mentoring and working with kids and teenagers. Jada defined the word kindness. She constantly worked hard to better herself while always quietly , but constantly , encouraging every teammate she had . She had no sense of ego or putting oneself before others – yet when she took to the competition floor she transformed into this shining star of a performer whose exceptional talent and energy was a spectacle to witness. Jada was a role model for every young athlete that came to know her and look up to her and she displayed a level of maturity, intelligence and grace that most adults many times her age would envy.I will miss so many of the incredible qualities that Jada possessed. But above all else, I will miss the the overwhelming gratitude I felt and still feel – for teaching me that I could be just as inspired and Learn just as much from a child as they ever could from me.
Rest peacefully Jada – and again thank you from the bottom of my heart.
So heart breaking! I remember how hard she worked how sweet kind and funny she was! I loved the times I got to drive her andCheryl
daughters home it was always lots of laughs! My heart breaks for her family.Ryan
you made such an impact on the ladies of dream that year I still love hearing all the stories and memories they share. My girls are heart broken today. Love and miss you Ryan! Rest in the sweetest of peace Jada.
