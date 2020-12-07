Jada Martins Death –Dead-Obituaries : Young Jada Martins Killed in Fatal Car Accident.

So heart breaking! I remember how hard she worked how sweet kind and funny she was! I loved the times I got to drive her and

Cheryl

daughters home it was always lots of laughs! My heart breaks for her family.

Ryan

you made such an impact on the ladies of dream that year I still love hearing all the stories and memories they share. My girls are heart broken today. Love and miss you Ryan! Rest in the sweetest of peace Jada.