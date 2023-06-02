Jade Tree Care: The Ultimate Guide to Caring for a Jade Tree Plant

The Jade Tree Plant: A Complete Guide and Care Tips

Gardening enthusiasts love the jade tree plant for its unique, succulent leaves and low maintenance. Also known as the Crassula ovata, it is native to South Africa and Mozambique but has become a popular houseplant around the world. Here, we’ll dive into everything you need to know to care for this beautiful plant.

Appearance of Jade Tree Plant

The jade tree plant has a thick stem that stores water, which helps it survive in hot and dry conditions. Its leaves are fleshy with a glossy texture and range from bright green to dark blue-green. When exposed to sunlight or cold temperatures, the edges of its leaves turn red or bronze. As it grows taller, it develops branches that can be pruned into different shapes such as bonsai trees or topiaries. The height of matured jade plants ranges from three feet upwards towards five feet.

Caring for a Jade Tree Plant

Light:

Place your jade tree where it can get four hours of direct sunlight every day.

Temperature:

Keep your plant in an environment where temperatures range between 60°F (15°C) and 75°F (24°C).

Potting soil:

Use well-draining soil that consists of half potting mix rich in perlite or sand with coarse pebbles mixed in equal proportion.

Fertilizer:

Only feed every two months using fertilizer labeled “cacti” or “succulent” fertilizer since regular fertilizers might burn their roots due to salt accumulation.

Pot size:

Jade trees don’t grow well in large pots, they prefer being root-bound so a small pot with enough drainage holes will do just fine.

Watering:

As a drought-tolerant species, the jade tree can survive with little water. It is best for you to let the soil dry out before watering again to prevent overwatering and root rot. In winter reduce watering further since it enters its dormant phase of growth.

Pests:

Watch out for common pests like mealybugs and spider mites. If you notice them, apply insecticidal soap or Neem oil on your plant to remove these pests.

Propagation of Jade Tree Plant

Jade trees are easy plants to propagate as they can grow from leaves or stems. Here’s how:

Cuttings:

The most popular method of propagation is stem cuttings where you take about three inches off the stem at an angle (45°) then allow it to callous over for two days before planting it in succulent mix.

Leaves:

If you want multiple new plants from one leaf, cut them along their length into smaller pieces that contain at least one node and place them on top of soil mix.

Symptoms of Overwatering or Under Watering Jade Tree Plant

The jade tree plant will show signs when watered too much or too little; here’s what to look out for:

Overwatering symptoms include:

Brown spots on leaves that turn mushy followed by falling off due to fungal infections caused by excess moisture or rotting roots.

Droopy or wrinkled leaves:

Symptoms of under-watering but they will return to normal when you water your plant.

Yellowing of Leaves:

This can occur due to overwatering or underwatering.

In Conclusion

Jade tree plants are a great addition to any indoor garden, and with proper care, they can last for years. Remember that these succulent plants prefer well-draining soil, infrequent watering during its growing period in summer and less water in winter dormancy phase. If you’re new to gardening or looking for a low-maintenance plant that adds beauty to your living space, the jade tree plant is an excellent choice. Follow our complete guide on jade tree care tips above as well as watching out for pests and symptoms of overwatering or under watering it while enjoying the beauty it offers.

