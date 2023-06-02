Jaguar Land Rover: British car giant rebrands as JLR, sidelines Land Rover name

Jaguar Land Rover : Jaguar Land Rover to be known as JLR in major rebranding and restructuring exercise

Jaguar Land Rover, the British car company owned by India’s Tata group, has undergone a major rebranding and restructuring exercise. The company will now be known only by its initial letters ‘JLR’, with the name ‘Land Rover’ sidelined from products. The company has also revealed a new logo as part of its facelifted corporate identity, which follows the minimalist ‘modern luxury’ styling ethos of forthcoming JLR products and dealerships. The Land Rover name will disappear from its four ‘brand umbrella’, which are now referred to as standalone marques: Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar. The change is part of a wider £15bn corporate and product line-up shift which JLR describes as its ‘Reimagine’ strategy.

News Source : By Ray Massey For Thisismoney.co.uk

