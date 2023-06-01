Jah Prayzah Biography: “Unveiling Jah Prayzah: Discovering His True Identity, Age, Family, and Life Story – Episode 1”

Who is Jah Prayzah Real Name, Age, Kidz, Wife & Biography Ep 01

Introduction

Jah Prayzah is one of the most popular musicians in Zimbabwe and Africa. He has won several awards and is known for his unique blend of traditional and modern music. In this article, we will explore Jah Prayzah’s real name, age, kids, wife, and biography.

Real Name

Jah Prayzah’s real name is Mukudzeyi Mukombe. He was born on July 4, 1987, in Uzumba, Zimbabwe. He is known for his stage name Jah Prayzah, which means “Praise God” in Jamaican Patois.

Age

Jah Prayzah is currently 34 years old. He will be turning 35 years old on July 4, 2022.

Kidz

Jah Prayzah has two children. His first child, Mukudzei Jnr, was born in 2015. His second child, Keitan, was born in 2020.

Wife

Jah Prayzah is married to Rufaro. The couple got married in 2013 in a traditional Zimbabwean wedding. Rufaro is a businesswoman and the founder of the fashion brand Rudo Clothing.

Biography

Jah Prayzah was born and raised in Uzumba, a rural area in Zimbabwe. He grew up in a family of six children, and his parents were both farmers. Jah Prayzah’s love for music began at a young age. He used to sing in his church choir and learned to play the mbira, a traditional Zimbabwean instrument.

Jah Prayzah started his music career in 2007 when he joined the group Third Generation Band. He released his debut album, “Rudo Nerunyararo,” in 2007, which was well-received by fans and critics alike. He then released his second album, “Sungano Yerudo,” in 2008, which cemented his place in the Zimbabwean music industry.

Jah Prayzah’s music is a fusion of traditional and modern music. He incorporates elements of Zimbabwean music, such as the mbira and hosho, into his music. He also incorporates modern instruments, such as the guitar and keyboard, into his music. His lyrics are in Shona, a local language in Zimbabwe, and he sings about love, culture, and social issues.

Jah Prayzah has released several albums, including “Tsviriyo,” “Jerusarema,” “Mdhara Vachauya,” and “Kutonga Kwaro.” He has won several awards, including the Best Male Artiste and Best Album at the Zimbabwe Music Awards. He has also performed at several international events, such as the Harare International Festival of the Arts, the Lake of Stars Festival in Malawi, and the Bushfire Festival in Swaziland.

Conclusion

Jah Prayzah is a talented musician who has made a significant impact on the Zimbabwean music industry. His unique blend of traditional and modern music has earned him a place in the hearts of many fans. He continues to release great music and inspire young musicians in Zimbabwe and Africa.

Source Link :Who is Jah Prayzah Real Name, Age , Kidz, Wife & Biography Ep 01/

