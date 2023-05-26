“jail injury lawsuit” today : Lawsuit Filed Against Kendall County by Man Who Suffered Broken Back in Jail Fall

Lawsuit Filed Against Kendall County by Man Who Sustained Back Injury After Falling in Jail today 2023.

An inmate who broke his back in three places after falling from a top bunk inside a Kendall County jail cell in December 2021 has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming he faced unconstitutional conditions of confinement. The suit alleges that the jail did not have medical staff on duty at the time of the injury and that detention officers refused to allow paramedics to bring a backboard into the facility to properly transport him to an emergency room. The inmate spent 19 days in hospitals and a rehabilitation center due to his back injury.

