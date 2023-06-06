Jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana Central Jail; family suspects murder

Ludhiana Central Jail inmate death under mysterious circumstances: suspect or victim? : Inmate dies under mysterious circumstances at Ludhiana Central Jail, family alleges murder

A jail prisoner accused of drug dealing passed away in the Ludhiana Central Jail on Monday in suspicious circumstances. The deceased’s family has claimed that he was killed while in custody. An image of the jail is included above.

Read Full story : Mystery shrouds jail inmate's death /

News Source : The Tribune India

