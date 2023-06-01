Jail inmate linked to 1982 Spokane cold case reportedly passes away

Suspect in 1982 Spokane cold case dies in jail

The Case

In 1982, a 20-year-old woman named Terri Supino was brutally killed in her apartment in Spokane, Washington. She had been sexually assaulted and stabbed multiple times. For almost four decades, the case remained unsolved until a man named Howard L. Neal was arrested and charged with the crime in 2019.

The Suspect

Howard L. Neal was a convicted rapist who had been living in Spokane at the time of Supino’s murder. DNA evidence linked him to the crime scene, and he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, rape, and burglary. Neal pleaded not guilty to the charges and was awaiting trial when he died in jail.

The Death

On August 2, 2021, Howard L. Neal was found dead in his cell at the Spokane County Jail. The cause of death has not been released, but authorities have ruled out foul play. Neal was 64 years old.

The Aftermath

With Neal’s death, the case against him has come to an end. The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office has stated that they will not pursue charges against any other suspects in Supino’s murder. While Supino’s family may never get the closure of seeing her killer brought to justice, they have expressed relief that the case has finally been resolved after so many years.

The Importance of Cold Cases

The resolution of Terri Supino’s murder case after 39 years highlights the importance of cold case investigations. With advances in technology and DNA analysis, law enforcement agencies are now able to revisit cases that may have previously been considered unsolvable. These investigations not only bring closure to victims’ families but also serve as a reminder that justice can still be served, even decades after a crime has been committed.

Conclusion

The death of Howard L. Neal has brought an end to the long and painful journey for Terri Supino’s family. Although justice was not served in a courtroom, the resolution of this cold case shows that law enforcement agencies are committed to bringing closure to victims’ families no matter how long it takes. The case also serves as a reminder to the public that even the coldest of cases can be solved with perseverance and the utilization of new technology.

