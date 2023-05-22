Jaime Salinas, suspect in Bombshells restaurant shooting and murder of Jaime Torres : 18-year-old suspect in father’s murder outside Bombshells restaurant due in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — An 18-year-old is set to appear in court on Monday for allegedly killing a man outside a Bombshells restaurant and stealing his truck.

The victim’s family learned of the arrest while visiting a memorial for the father of four who was killed on May 7. They had been praying for justice since the incident.

Jaime Salinas, 18, is facing a capital murder charge for allegedly shooting Jaime Torres multiple times and stealing his pickup truck. Torres had been asked to leave the Bombshells restaurant on the Gulf Freeway, as police say he had been overserved.

ABC13 spoke to Torres’ wife, Arlinda Mendoza, about the arrest. “God is going to take care of you, it’s not worth it for me to dirty my hands of anything. God is great. God is big. He’s going to take care of what he needs to take care of,” she said.

During the court hearing, ABC13 hopes to learn more details about how police were able to link Salinas to the murder.

