“Jaipur-Ajmer Highway accident” today : Road Accident on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: 3 Dead and 8 Injured

“Jaipur-Ajmer Highway accident” today : Road Accident on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: 3 Dead and 8 Injured

Posted on May 22, 2023

Road Accident on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: 3 Dead and 8 Injured today 2023.
Three members of a family have died and eight others were injured in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Ajmer. The accident occurred when an unknown vehicle hit an Eeco car en route to Ajmer from Jaipur. The deceased were identified as Bhagchand Taylor, a girl named Hridaya, and Gyanchand. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver of the vehicle.

News Source : ANI News

  1. Road accident Jaipur-Ajmer Highway
  2. Jaipur-Ajmer Highway accident
  3. Traffic collision on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway
  4. Highway safety measures in Jaipur-Ajmer
  5. Road safety awareness on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway
Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply