“Jaipur-Ajmer Highway accident” today : Road Accident on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: 3 Dead and 8 Injured

Road Accident on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: 3 Dead and 8 Injured today 2023.

Three members of a family have died and eight others were injured in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Ajmer. The accident occurred when an unknown vehicle hit an Eeco car en route to Ajmer from Jaipur. The deceased were identified as Bhagchand Taylor, a girl named Hridaya, and Gyanchand. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver of the vehicle.

News Source : ANI News

