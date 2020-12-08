Jairo Castillo Death -Dead – Obituary :Dodgers scout Jairo Castillo has died from COVID-19 complications.
Jairo Castillo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Dodgers scout Jairo Castillo has died from COVID-19 complications. He was only 31-years-old.
He played in the Dominican Summer League as part of the Mets organization before becoming a scouthttps://t.co/nYqYDu4zJP
— JB (@JeffreyBellone) December 8, 2020
Tributes
Nicolas Gonzalez wrote
A 31-year-old scout for the Dodgers died from COVID. He lived in the DR and leaves behind a wife and two children. I can’t help but feel the GoFundMe for his family with a goal of $10,000 should be unnecessary when his employers are literal billionaires.
Wow, 31 years old. Tragic. Jairo Castillo was a scout for the Brewers in the Dominican Republic as recently as 2018. https://t.co/DAkdOcnacs
— Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) December 8, 2020
