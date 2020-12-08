Jairo Castillo Death -Dead – Obituary :Dodgers scout Jairo Castillo has died from COVID-19 complications.

By | December 8, 2020
0 Comment

Jairo Castillo Death -Dead – Obituary :Dodgers scout Jairo Castillo has died from COVID-19 complications.

Jairo Castillo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

JB @JeffreyBellone Dodgers scout Jairo Castillo has died from COVID-19 complications. He was only 31-years-old. He played in the Dominican Summer League as part of the Mets organization before becoming a scout

Tributes

Nicolas Gonzalez wrote

A 31-year-old scout for the Dodgers died from COVID. He lived in the DR and leaves behind a wife and two children. I can’t help but feel the GoFundMe for his family with a goal of $10,000 should be unnecessary when his employers are literal billionaires.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.