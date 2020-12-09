Jairue Williams Death -Dead – Obituary :Jairue Williams Stabbed to death.
Jairue Williams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Albany Police Department 13 hrs · ARREST MADE IN DOMESTIC RELATED HOMICIDE ON CENTRAL AVENUE A 24-year-old Albany woman has been charged in connection with a homicide that occurred last night on Central Avenue. On Monday, December 7, 2020 at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to an apartment inside of 526 Central Avenue for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located 25-year-old Jairue Williams at the scene with multiple stab wounds. Williams was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and rushed to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. William’s girlfriend, Destiny Lanza, was ultimately taken into custody and charged with one count of Murder 2nd and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th. She is scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Albany Criminal Court.
Source: (20+) Albany Police Department – Posts | Facebook
