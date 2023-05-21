Jaish-e-Mohammed suspect Mohammad Ubaid Malik arrested by NIA in Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case. : Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Mohammad Ubaid Malik arrested by NIA in Jammu and Kashmir

NIA Arrests Mohammad Ubaid Malik of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Jammu and Kashmir Terror Conspiracy Case

Mohammad Ubaid Malik, a member of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Jammu and Kashmir for his involvement in a terror conspiracy case. The accused, from Kupwara district, was found to have been giving secret information about the movement of soldiers and security forces to a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed commander. The arrest comes amidst heightened security concerns ahead of the meeting of G20 members in Srinagar from 22-24 May. Security arrangements have been put in place around important establishments in Srinagar and surrounding areas, with investigation agencies and search operations being active. Additionally, 16 people related to Hizb ut-Tahrir were arrested in MP and Hyderabad Kashmir after a heavy raid by NIA and ATS.

News Source : BLiTZ

