Jaishankar condemns Canada’s tolerance of pro-Khalistan elements after Brampton parade depicts Indira Gandhi’s assassination

Indira Gandhi : Canada’s apparent tolerance of pro-Khalistan elements condemned by S Jaishankar after Brampton parade depicts Indira Gandhi’s assassination

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, expressed his condemnation of Canada’s apparent acceptance of pro-Khalistan elements after a Brampton parade featured the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He criticized Canada for failing to eradicate separatists and extremists, and allowing terror support groups to exist for the sake of vote bank politics. The parade took place on June 4th, just days before the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on June 6.

News Source : India Today Video Desk

