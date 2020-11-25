Jake Briggs Death -Dead – Obituaries:El Reno Football coach Jake Briggs was killed in an accident after leaving practice Monday Nov. 23rd.

” El Reno Football on Twitter: “El Reno Football coach Jake Briggs was killed in an accident after leaving practice Monday Nov. 23rd around 5:50 pm Our Hearts are broken! We honor Coach Briggs with this helmet decal for the game Friday night and from his El Reno family we Love ya Coach! Prayers to his family! ”

El Reno Football coach Jake Briggs was killed in an accident after leaving practice Monday Nov. 23rd around 5:50 pm Our Hearts are broken! We honor Coach Briggs with this helmet decal for the game Friday night and from his El Reno family we Love ya Coach! Prayers to his family! pic.twitter.com/7bbYEuJsDd — El Reno Football (@elrenocoach) November 24, 2020

El Reno assistant football coach Jake Briggs died Monday in a single-car crash following the Indians’ practice. He was 24.

Prayers are with his family and the El Reno community. #OKPreps https://t.co/jHZTgrQWD2 — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) November 25, 2020

Tributes

McAlester Sports Radio wrote

Us here at McAlester Radio would like to send our condolences to Jake’s family and loved ones, as well as the team and entire El Reno community.

We will be sure to mention this tribute to Coach Briggs in our broadcast Friday night. Our prayers go out to you all.

Raeee @reaganellyce12 wrote

Please lift up the Briggs fam. I’ve stood where they are. Losing a son and brother is one of the hardest things you could go through. Give bub a hug for me, Jake! It was a pleasure knowing you! Rest easy!