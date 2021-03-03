Jake Gregor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fusilier Jake Gregor has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @FirstFusiliers: With the greatest of sadness, First Fusiliers announce the tragic death of Fusilier Jake Gregory. He died on 28 February 2021, aged 19. He was serving in Z Company, 1st Battalion. We send our deepest condolences to his family.



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.