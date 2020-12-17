Jake Johnston & Ethan Dorris Death -Obituary – Dead : Jake Johnston & Ethan Dorris, two Nixa students died from suicide .

Jake Johnston & Ethan Dorris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Christian County Sheriff’s Office December 15 at 3:52 PM · On 12/15/2020 at approximately 0935 hours Christian County School Resource Deputies were requested for assistance in reference to a medical emergency at the Nixa Junior High School. A School Resource Deputy was already on campus at the time assistance was requested and immediately began rendering medical aid to an individual identified as a Nixa Junior High student until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. The student was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased. The scene was immediately secured by other responding School Resource Deputies until Detectives arrived and processed the scene. At this time Christian County Detectives, School Resource Deputies and the Christian County Coroner continue to investigate the incident. Preliminary indications from the investigation indicate the incident to be a suicide and at no time were any other students or school personnel in any danger. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow and next of kin have been notified.