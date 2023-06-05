“Jake Paul girlfriend”: Jake Paul Raves About his New Speed Skater Girlfriend and Declares her Body as the “Nicest in the World”

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam: A Match Made in Heaven

It is no secret that Jake Paul has been smitten with his new girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, since they went official in April. The couple has been going strong since then, with Jutta posting “I miss you” messages on Instagram during their brief time apart.

Jake recently left his boxing camp in Puerto Rico to visit the Dutch Olympian, which shows just how invested he is in their relationship. Despite his upcoming fight against UFC legend Nate Diaz on August 5 in Utah, Jake cannot stop gushing over his new partner.

During a recent appearance on his brother Logan Paul’s podcast, Jake expressed his admiration for Jutta’s physical appearance, stating that her height and curves make her “the nicest body in the f*****g world.” However, he also emphasized that their relationship is much deeper than just physical attraction.

Jutta’s personality is what truly captivated Jake. He compared her to his mother and praised her for being emotionally intelligent, a good communicator, and an amazing cook. He even went so far as to call her “the purest soul that I’ve ever met out of anyone.”

Jutta has been a supportive partner to Jake, helping him get over his first boxing loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year. Despite scoring a late knockdown, Jake fell to a split decision defeat to Tyson Fury’s little brother. However, he has moved on and opted to face Diaz instead of seeking an immediate rematch with Fury.

With Jake’s upcoming fight against Diaz and Fury’s match against KSI later this year, the winners of both fights are expected to meet in what will likely be the biggest influencer boxing bout of all time. It remains to be seen who will come out on top, but one thing is for sure: Jake and Jutta’s relationship will continue to flourish regardless of the outcome.

In conclusion, Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam’s relationship is a match made in heaven. Their mutual admiration for each other’s personality and physical appearance makes them a perfect couple. With Jake’s boxing career and Jutta’s skating career, they are both successful individuals who have found love in each other. We wish them all the best for their future together!

Jake Paul girlfriend Speed skater girlfriend Nicest body in the world claim Jake Paul and new relationship Jake Paul and love life update

News Source : Jordan Ellis

Source Link :Jake Paul gushes over new speed skater girlfriend and makes ‘nicest body in the world’ claim/