Jake Riner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jake Riner has Died.
Cathy Riner 17h · Services for Jake Riner will be held on Saturday Feb 6th at 1 PM at Bartlesville First Church, 4715 Price Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006. Mask use is mandatory. Services will also be live-streamed via the Bartlesville First Church Facebook page. If you would like to provide support for the family, and in lieu of flowers, a tax deductible donation is available through the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolence Fund (details below) and/or donations can be made through Facebook via The Helps Organization (details below) as part of a trust being established for Jake and Bonnie’s children. We have been overwhelmed by the love and support of our amazing family, friends, and community and cannot thank you enough. Link to the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolence Fund Page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/riner-family… Link to The HELPS Organization https://www.facebook.com/TheHelpsOrganization/posts/3791384914251656
