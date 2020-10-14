Jake Ryan Death – Dead :Jake Ryan Obituary : Gold Coast Bali bombing survivor dies, Cause of Death Unknown.

Gold Coast Bali bombing survivor Jake Ryan has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 14, 2020.

Tributes are flowing for Gold Coast Bali bombing survivor Jake Ryan, who has died while travelling in Europe.

Tributes

Tragic. Jake Ryan played VFL football for the Geelong reserves in 2002 & played in Sandringham’s flag in the VFA in 2000. Worked for the Domain section for Fairfax Media. Jake was out for a morning run in Noto in Sicily, had his headphones in and was hit by a train. RIP. — Kevin Pollard (@football_roos) October 14, 2020

RIP to my friend Jake Ryan. Bali bombing survivor, footballer, man who lived his time to the fullest. His story was… Posted by Chris Helder on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Cassandra Stephens wrote

Jake will be greatly missed by all those lives he enlightened

Such a tragic loss

Rookie was one of the greats! Life of the party that you were guaranteed to have a good time with… such a sad loss…

Matthew Gaylard wrote

I did not know this great man but I find his passing of great sadness. Condolences to his family and I move on with life with true inspiration from the comments he posted a few days before his passing! Matt

Chris Helder wrote

Jake’s post and reflection two days ago about his experience with the Bali bombings and his gratitude for life. Unbelievable

Jade Pearce wrote

So sad, Chris. I’d met Jake on the event circuit a few times and he was always so lovely. Just heartbreaking. Send you a big hug.

Surfers Paradise Demons wrote

With the devastating news of the loss of a great club man and friend Jake Ryan we invite anyone who wants to be around friends for support and comfort with the opportunity to remember Jake during this time, to come to the Benowa Tavern from 3pm today to be together.

Our thoughts go out to the Ryan family. Rest in Peace Jake.

