Jake Scott Death -Dead :Dolphins legend Jake Scott has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 20, 2020
Jake Scott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Dan Marino on Twitter: “My condolences to the friends and family of Dolphins legend Jake Scott. The original No. 13! A great player, he will forever be remembered as the MVP of Super Bowl VII. RIP Jake”

Tributes 

Gabriela Martínez @GabyMartinezPe wrote 
Jake Scott, el Jugador Más Valioso del Super Bowl que completó la temporada perfecta de los #Dolphins de Miami en 1972 antes de que su relación con el entrenador Don Shula comenzara a deteriorarse, falleció en Atlanta. Tenía 75 años. American football

Translated from Spanish
Jake Scott, the Super Bowl MVP who completed the perfect season for the #Dolphins from Miami in 1972 before his relationship with coach Don Shula began to deteriorate, he passed away in Atlanta. He was 75 years old.

