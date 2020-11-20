Jake Scott Death -Dead :Dolphins legend Jake Scott has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Jake Scott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Dan Marino on Twitter: “My condolences to the friends and family of Dolphins legend Jake Scott. The original No. 13! A great player, he will forever be remembered as the MVP of Super Bowl VII. RIP Jake”

My condolences to the friends and family of Dolphins legend Jake Scott. The original No. 13! A great player, he will forever be remembered as the MVP of Super Bowl VII. RIP Jake 🙏🏼 — Dan Marino (@DanMarino) November 20, 2020

Tributes

Jake Scott scored the only TD (77 yards) of his career November 22, 1970 against the #Colts helping his new coach Don Shula beat his former team 34-17.#RIPJakeScott#RIPDonShula pic.twitter.com/GUNApyVXIz — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) November 20, 2020

Gabriela Martínez @GabyMartinezPe wrote

Jake Scott, el Jugador Más Valioso del Super Bowl que completó la temporada perfecta de los #Dolphins de Miami en 1972 antes de que su relación con el entrenador Don Shula comenzara a deteriorarse, falleció en Atlanta. Tenía 75 años. American football Translated from Spanish

Jake Scott, the Super Bowl MVP who completed the perfect season for the #Dolphins from Miami in 1972 before his relationship with coach Don Shula began to deteriorate, he passed away in Atlanta. He was 75 years old.

Jake Scott, Miami Dolphins legend and Super Bowl MVP, dies at 75 All-Pro safety Jake Scott has died at age 75. Scott returned to the fold in 2010 to be enshrined in the Dolphins Honor Roll. from USATODAY – News Top Stories … https://t.co/OLpoVLE6Zx pic.twitter.com/prmnJyCygy — soccerman (@soccerm00956420) November 20, 2020