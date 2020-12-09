Jake Webster Death -Dead – Obituary : Jake Webster, Rugby player has Died .
Jake Webster has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Lindsay Rugby Football Club 16 hrs · It is with heavy hearts that the Lindsay Rugby Football Club shares the news about the loss of Jake Webster. Jake was a junior and men’s player with the club, as well as representing Canada in men’s 7s and the world junior 15s. Jake was a fierce competitor on the pitch and a loyal teammate and friend off the pitch. Jake passed away suddenly on December 7th, at the age of 27. Leaving behind his family, wife Maggie & two young children. Rest in peace
Source: (20+) Lindsay Rugby Football Club – Posts | Facebook
