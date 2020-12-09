Jake Webster Death -Dead – Obituary : Jake Webster, Rugby player has Died .

By | December 9, 2020
0 Comment

Jake Webster Death -Dead – Obituary : Jake Webster, Rugby player has Died .

Jake Webster has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Lindsay Rugby Football Club 16 hrs  · It is with heavy hearts that the Lindsay Rugby Football Club shares the news about the loss of Jake Webster. Jake was a junior and men’s player with the club, as well as representing Canada in men’s 7s and the world junior 15s. Jake was a fierce competitor on the pitch and a loyal teammate and friend off the pitch. Jake passed away suddenly on December 7th, at the age of 27. Leaving behind his family, wife Maggie & two young children. Rest in peace

Source: (20+) Lindsay Rugby Football Club – Posts | Facebook

Jordan Ford shared a link.
Hey boys, over the weekend we lost a brother. Jake Webster passed away. For those that knew him he was an incredible athlete but all around great guy. I’m posting the go fund me, if anyone can help during this time please do. RIP Webby.
Webster Family, organized by Courtney Tinkler

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.