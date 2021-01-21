Jakira Bryant Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jakira Bryant has Died.

By | January 21, 2021
0 Comment

Jakira Bryant Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jakira Bryant has Died.

Jakira Bryant has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

Jessica Schmidt  9h  · Disappearance ends in tragedy: Jakira Bryant was considered missing after vanishing Friday night. Today, her loved ones found out she died in a car crash the same day she disappeared. How her family is remembering her.. on FOX19 NOW at 10.

Source: (20+) Jessica Schmidt – Posts | Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.