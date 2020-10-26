Hilda Umbelina Andrade wrote

no one has a right to take another life, and to shoot him in the back? glad its first degree murder! what a jerk. just a lesson to all; if in fact this was due to a disagreement over social distancing, be very careful when confronting someone about this. I was a witness to a man badly beaten on a TTC bus in September over the same thing. So just suck it up, leave a situation or just stay clear away from anyone.. its not worth the fight. My sincerest condolences to this young mans family.

Neel Narine wrote

That’s pretty good time locating the suspect in 8 min…. thank you for the quick response