Jakub Sudomericky Death – Dead – Obituary : Man Shot Dead in a Parking lot in Toronto, Michael Roberts Arrested.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Hilda Umbelina Andrade wrote
no one has a right to take another life, and to shoot him in the back? glad its first degree murder! what a jerk. just a lesson to all; if in fact this was due to a disagreement over social distancing, be very careful when confronting someone about this. I was a witness to a man badly beaten on a TTC bus in September over the same thing. So just suck it up, leave a situation or just stay clear away from anyone.. its not worth the fight. My sincerest condolences to this young mans family.
Neel Narine wrote
That’s pretty good time locating the suspect in 8 min…. thank you for the quick response
Gloria Bergen wrote
My heart goes out to the family and friends of Jakub Sudomericky who was brutally murdered over social distancing at the LCBO on the Danforth near Victoria Park in Toronto. A special hug goes out to Astrid, KK and Athena, as well as other young friends of Jakub. I feel your grief over the loss of a dear friend.
