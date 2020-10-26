Jakub Sudomericky Death – Dead – Obituary : Man Shot Dead in a Parking lot in Toronto, Michael Roberts Arrested.

Jakub Sudomericky has died, according to a statement posted online on October 25.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Homicide 60/2020
Case 2020-2026517
Sunday, October 25th, around 5:30pm, police responded to reports of a shooting at 3111 Danforth Ave.
Jakub Sudomericky, 21, (pictured) was located in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
With the help of witnesses, Michael Roberts, 20, was located within 8 minutes and was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)
Hilda Umbelina Andrade wrote 
no one has a right to take another life, and to shoot him in the back? glad its first degree murder! what a jerk. just a lesson to all; if in fact this was due to a disagreement over social distancing, be very careful when confronting someone about this. I was a witness to a man badly beaten on a TTC bus in September over the same thing. So just suck it up, leave a situation or just stay clear away from anyone.. its not worth the fight. My sincerest condolences to this young mans family.

Neel Narine wrote 
That’s pretty good time locating the suspect in 8 min…. thank you for the quick response

Gloria Bergen wrote 
My heart goes out to the family and friends of Jakub Sudomericky who was brutally murdered over social distancing at the LCBO on the Danforth near Victoria Park in Toronto. A special hug goes out to Astrid, KK and Athena, as well as other young friends of Jakub. I feel your grief over the loss of a dear friend.

