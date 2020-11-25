Jalajhia Finklea Death –Dead-Obituaries : Missing Massachusetts teen Jalajhia Finklea Found Dead outside of Vero Beach, FL – Cause of Death Unknown.

Authorities believe they found the body of missing Massachusetts teen Jalajhia Finklea outside of Vero Beach, FL. The man suspected of kidnapping her was killed by U.S. Marshals earlier this month in Crestview.

BREAKING: A body believed to be that of 18yo Jalajhia Finklea of Mashpee was found in a field in Fellsmere, FL accord. to the Bristol DA. She had been missing since 10/20

An autopsy will be done to confirm & determine cause/manner of death, but it is believed to be a homicide pic.twitter.com/u3psrSbAc4

