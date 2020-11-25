Jalajhia Finklea Death -Dead-Obituaries : Missing Massachusetts teen Jalajhia Finklea Found Dead outside of Vero Beach, FL – Cause of Death Unknown.

A body believed to be that of 18yo Jalajhia Finklea of Mashpee was found in a field in Fellsmere, FL accord. to the Bristol DA. She had been missing since 10/20 An autopsy will be done to confirm & determine cause/manner of death, but it is believed to be a homicide, according to a statement posted online on November 25.  2020. by Amaka Ubaka for 7news in Boston
Authorities believe they found the body of missing Massachusetts teen Jalajhia Finklea outside of Vero Beach, FL. The man suspected of kidnapping her was killed by U.S. Marshals earlier this month in Crestview.

Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

 

Kenya Sade wrote 
just want to share a picture of her, #JalajhiaFinklea that disconnects from the unfortunate news. sending all my prayers to her family and friends. may the almighty wrap around her and protect and guide her into unlimited serenity. ASÈ

