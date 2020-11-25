Jalajhia Finklea Death –Dead-Obituaries : Missing Massachusetts teen Jalajhia Finklea Found Dead outside of Vero Beach, FL – Cause of Death Unknown.
BREAKING: A body believed to be that of 18yo Jalajhia Finklea of Mashpee was found in a field in Fellsmere, FL accord. to the Bristol DA. She had been missing since 10/20
An autopsy will be done to confirm & determine cause/manner of death, but it is believed to be a homicide pic.twitter.com/u3psrSbAc4
— Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) November 25, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
rest in peace #JalajhiaFinklea, you were such a light in all of our lives. im so sorry. you deserved so much more. pic.twitter.com/P2NRtGiZbf
— ♡ (@angeIkissez) November 25, 2020
Say her name: #JalajhiaFinklea 🖤We have to protect our Black girls and women and them. 🙏🏽https://t.co/2OldrLGmky
— Jeneé Osterheldt (@SincerelyJenee) November 25, 2020
I tried to bring so much awareness to this. I’m so heartbroken. Rest in the most beautiful peace, you deserved better than this life, I’m so sorry 💔#JalajhiaFinklea #SayHerName https://t.co/DHK5qFALJD
— Kenya Sade (@BlondeInTheCity) November 25, 2020
Breaking News A body believed to be that of Jalajhia Finklea of Mashpee was found in a field in Fellsmere, FL.
An autopsy will be done to confirm 💔 pic.twitter.com/zc2RFb3J1l
— BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) November 25, 2020
Kenya Sade wrote
just want to share a picture of her, #JalajhiaFinklea that disconnects from the unfortunate news. sending all my prayers to her family and friends. may the almighty wrap around her and protect and guide her into unlimited serenity. ASÈ
