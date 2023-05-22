Jalandhar rural police, suspect arrested with intoxicating tablets and drug money : Man arrested with intoxicating tablets and drug money in Jalandhar rural area.

Man arrested with intoxicating tablets and drug money near Gidderpindi crossing in Jalandhar rural area
On Saturday, the Jalandhar rural police apprehended a man at a check-post near the Gidderpindi crossing. The Lohian police discovered 1,010 intoxicating tablets and drug money amounting to Rs 4,500 in his possession.
Read Full story :Man held with 1K intoxicating tablets, Rs 4.5K/
News Source : The Tribune India
- Drug possession
- Narcotics trafficking
- Illegal drug trade
- Drug abuse
- Criminal charges