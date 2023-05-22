Jalandhar rural police, suspect arrested with intoxicating tablets and drug money : Man arrested with intoxicating tablets and drug money in Jalandhar rural area.

Posted on May 22, 2023

Man arrested with intoxicating tablets and drug money near Gidderpindi crossing in Jalandhar rural area

On Saturday, the Jalandhar rural police apprehended a man at a check-post near the Gidderpindi crossing. The Lohian police discovered 1,010 intoxicating tablets and drug money amounting to Rs 4,500 in his possession.

News Source : The Tribune India

