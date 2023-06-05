Jalen Rose and Kym Whitley star in “Vanished within One Minute”







Gone In 60 Seconds with JalenRose and Kym Whitley

JalenRose and Kym Whitley star in the action-packed thriller “Gone In 60 Seconds”.JalenRose plays a skilled car thief who is forced out of retirement to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother’s life. Kym Whitley plays JalenRose’s quick-witted partner in crime who helps him pull off the heist.The duo must evade the police and rival car thieves as they race against the clock to steal the cars and complete their mission.With adrenaline-fueled car chases and intense action sequences, “Gone In 60 Seconds” is a must-see for fans of the genre.