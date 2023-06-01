“Jam muffins”: 685: Recipe for Jam-Filled Muffins that are Easy and Yummy!

Quick and Delicious Muffins with Jam! Recipe #685

Muffins are a perfect breakfast food, and they can be a great snack as well. They are easy to make and can be customized with different flavors and fillings. The recipe we are sharing today is not only quick and easy to make, but it also has a delicious surprise filling – jam! Let’s dive into the recipe!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 egg

1/2 cup jam (any flavor you like!)

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a muffin tin with paper liners. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, vegetable oil, and egg. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, fill each muffin cup about 1/3 full with batter. Add a small spoonful of jam (about 1 teaspoon) on top of the batter in each muffin cup. Top each muffin cup with the remaining batter, filling each cup about 2/3 full. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for a few minutes in the muffin tin, then transfer the muffins to a wire rack to cool completely.

Variations:

There are endless flavor combinations you can try with this muffin recipe. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Blueberry jam with lemon zest in the batter.

Strawberry jam with chopped fresh strawberries in the batter.

Peach jam with a pinch of cinnamon in the batter.

Raspberry jam with dark chocolate chips in the batter.

Tips:

Don’t overmix the batter. Stir until just combined to avoid tough muffins.

Fill the muffin cups only 1/3 full with batter to leave room for the jam and the muffins to rise.

Use your favorite jam flavor, or mix and match different flavors for a fun surprise in every muffin.

These muffins can be frozen for up to 3 months. Just cool completely, wrap each muffin individually in plastic wrap, and store in a freezer-safe container or bag.

Conclusion:

These quick and delicious muffins with jam are a perfect breakfast or snack option for busy mornings or when you need a sweet treat. They are easy to make and customizable with your favorite jam flavor. Don’t forget to try different variations and share your favorite combinations with us!

