“Jamai Sasthi recipe”: Tender Coconut-Stuffed Prawns: A Special Recipe for Jamai Sasthi (Season 2)

Daab Chingri – The Perfect Jamai Sasthi Special Recipe

Daab Chingri is a Bengali delicacy that is perfect for special occasions like Jamai Sasthi, a festival that celebrates the bond between a son-in-law and his in-laws. This dish is essentially prawns cooked inside a tender coconut, giving it a unique and delicious flavor.

Ingredients

8-10 medium-sized prawns

1 tender coconut

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 bay leaf

2-3 green cardamom

2-3 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons mustard oil

1 tablespoon ghee

Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions

Wash the prawns and marinate them with turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, and salt. Keep them aside for 10-15 minutes. Cut off the top of the tender coconut and keep it aside. Scoop out the coconut water and keep it in a separate bowl. Heat mustard oil in a pan. Add bay leaf, green cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon stick. Fry for a few seconds until the spices release their aroma. Add chopped onions and fry until they turn translucent. Add ginger paste and garlic paste. Fry for a minute until the raw smell disappears. Add the marinated prawns and fry for 2-3 minutes on medium flame until they turn pink. Do not overcook the prawns as they will continue to cook inside the coconut. Add ghee and mix well. Fill the tender coconut with the prawn mixture. Pour the coconut water over it. Place the top of the tender coconut back on and seal it with dough made of wheat flour. Preheat the oven to 180°C and bake the coconut for 20-25 minutes. Take out the coconut from the oven and remove the dough seal. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Tips

You can also cook the Daab Chingri on a gas stove by placing it on a tawa and covering it with a lid. Cook on low flame for 20-25 minutes.

If you do not have a tender coconut, you can use a regular coconut. Just make sure to scoop out the flesh and use it in the recipe.

If you want a spicier version, add more red chili powder or green chilies.

Conclusion

Daab Chingri is a unique and flavorful dish that is perfect for special occasions like Jamai Sasthi. It is easy to make and can be cooked on a gas stove or in an oven. The prawns cooked inside the tender coconut give it a distinct flavor that is hard to resist. So, if you want to impress your in-laws this Jamai Sasthi, try making Daab Chingri and see the smiles on their faces.

Daab Chingri recipe Prawns in tender coconut Jamai Sasthi Special recipes Bengali cuisine Coconut-based recipes

News Source : Shan’s Food Gallery

Source Link :Daab Chingri, Prawns inside tender coconut. Jamai Sasthi Special recipe S2./