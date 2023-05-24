“Jamai Sasthi recipe”: Tender Coconut-Stuffed Prawns: A Special Recipe for Jamai Sasthi (Season 2)

Daab Chingri – The Perfect Jamai Sasthi Special Recipe
Daab Chingri is a Bengali delicacy that is perfect for special occasions like Jamai Sasthi, a festival that celebrates the bond between a son-in-law and his in-laws. This dish is essentially prawns cooked inside a tender coconut, giving it a unique and delicious flavor.
Ingredients
- 8-10 medium-sized prawns
- 1 tender coconut
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon ginger paste
- 1 tablespoon garlic paste
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon red chili powder
- 1 bay leaf
- 2-3 green cardamom
- 2-3 cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- Salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons mustard oil
- 1 tablespoon ghee
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing
Instructions
- Wash the prawns and marinate them with turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, and salt. Keep them aside for 10-15 minutes.
- Cut off the top of the tender coconut and keep it aside. Scoop out the coconut water and keep it in a separate bowl.
- Heat mustard oil in a pan. Add bay leaf, green cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon stick. Fry for a few seconds until the spices release their aroma.
- Add chopped onions and fry until they turn translucent.
- Add ginger paste and garlic paste. Fry for a minute until the raw smell disappears.
- Add the marinated prawns and fry for 2-3 minutes on medium flame until they turn pink. Do not overcook the prawns as they will continue to cook inside the coconut.
- Add ghee and mix well.
- Fill the tender coconut with the prawn mixture. Pour the coconut water over it.
- Place the top of the tender coconut back on and seal it with dough made of wheat flour.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C and bake the coconut for 20-25 minutes.
- Take out the coconut from the oven and remove the dough seal. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
- Serve hot with steamed rice.
Tips
- You can also cook the Daab Chingri on a gas stove by placing it on a tawa and covering it with a lid. Cook on low flame for 20-25 minutes.
- If you do not have a tender coconut, you can use a regular coconut. Just make sure to scoop out the flesh and use it in the recipe.
- If you want a spicier version, add more red chili powder or green chilies.
Conclusion
Daab Chingri is a unique and flavorful dish that is perfect for special occasions like Jamai Sasthi. It is easy to make and can be cooked on a gas stove or in an oven. The prawns cooked inside the tender coconut give it a distinct flavor that is hard to resist. So, if you want to impress your in-laws this Jamai Sasthi, try making Daab Chingri and see the smiles on their faces.
News Source : Shan’s Food Gallery
Source Link :Daab Chingri, Prawns inside tender coconut. Jamai Sasthi Special recipe S2./