Jamaican Oxtail Recipe: Making Jamaican Oxtail: A Step-by-Step Guide

Title: Get Your Taste Buds Dancing with This Delicious Jamaican Oxtail Stew

Introduction:

If you’re looking for a hearty and comforting meal that will warm you up from the inside out, then look no further than Jamaican oxtail stew. This dish is a flavorful and satisfying combination of tender oxtail, butter beans, and dumplings, all cooked together in a rich and thick gravy.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the ingredients and preparation of this delicious Jamaican stew, and share some tips on how to make it at home.

Ingredients:

To make oxtail stew, you’ll need a few key ingredients, including:

Oxtail: This cut of meat is perfect for stewing, as it has a lot of connective tissue that breaks down during cooking, resulting in tender and flavorful meat.

Butter beans: These creamy and mild-flavored beans are a common ingredient in Jamaican cuisine and pair well with oxtail.

Dumplings: These small balls of dough are added to the stew to help thicken the gravy and provide a satisfying texture.

Aromatics: Onions, garlic, and thyme are commonly used to add depth and flavor to the stew.

Spices: Jamaican jerk seasoning, allspice, and black pepper are used to give the stew its signature flavor and heat.

Preparation:

To make Jamaican oxtail stew, you’ll need to follow a few simple steps:

Brown the oxtail: Start by browning the oxtail in a large pot or Dutch oven. This step helps to develop a rich flavor and color in the meat. Saute the aromatics: Next, saute onions, garlic, and thyme in the same pot until they are softened and fragrant. Add the spices: Stir in Jamaican jerk seasoning, allspice, and black pepper to the pot and cook for a few minutes until the spices are fragrant. Add liquid and simmer: Pour in enough broth or water to cover the oxtail and bring the mixture to a simmer. Let it cook for several hours, until the meat is tender and falling off the bone. Add beans and dumplings: Once the oxtail is cooked, add the butter beans and dumplings to the pot and simmer until the dumplings are cooked through and the gravy has thickened.

Serving:

Jamaican oxtail stew is typically served with rice and peas, a side dish made with kidney beans, coconut milk, and spices. It’s also common to serve the stew with fried plantains or boiled green bananas.

Conclusion:

Jamaican oxtail stew is a classic dish that is sure to satisfy your taste buds with its rich and complex flavors. While it may take a few hours to prepare, the end result is well worth the effort. Whether you’re cooking for your family or hosting a dinner party, this dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. So why not give it a try and experience the taste of Jamaica in your own kitchen?

News Source : Serious Eats – Michelle and Suzanne Rousseau

Source Link :How to Make Jamaican Oxtail/