Ja’Mal Davis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ja’Mal Davis has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Ja’Mal Davis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The EKU Football family mourns the passing of Ja’Mal Davis and sends our condolences to his family. #MatterOfPride pic.twitter.com/6Cr0wuGWmq
— EKU Football (@EKUFootball) February 3, 2021
