Jamal Murray suffers nasty hand burn during NBA Finals game 3

Jamal Murray : NBA Player Jamal Murray Suffers Nasty Floor Burn on Hand During Game 3

Jamal Murray sustained a painful floor burn on his hand during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Despite the injury, he played through the pain and, alongside Nikola Jokic, became the first duo to score 30 points and 10 assists in the same NBA game. They led Denver to a 109-94 victory over the Heat. Murray shared a photo of the injury on social media, which showed a large piece of skin missing from his palm. However, it is unlikely to affect his performance in Game 4, as he was seen practicing with a hand wrap ahead of the game. Murray has a history of playing through pain, as his father used to make him do pain tolerance drills when he was younger.

Read Full story : VIDEO: Jamal Murray practicing with hand wrap ahead of Game 4 /

News Source : Diario AS

Basketball practice Hand wrap Game 4 preparation Jamal Murray training NBA playoffs