Jamal Smith Death -Dead :Jamal Smith, is a victim of suicide supposedly from cyberbullying.

Jamal Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“Storm’s Edge on Twitter: “Our team here at Storm’s Edge is greatly saddened by the loss of Jamal Smith, a victim of suicide supposedly from cyberbullying, who once used to be a best friend of our owner. We are very sorry for these events. #RipJamal ”

Tributes

R.I.P Jamal smith I did not know you personally but I know the huge influence you’ve had on my friend @FlastyWx Just because I didn’t know you doesn’t mean I’m not hurting. You were a man gone to soon from this world Rest In Peace Jamal pic.twitter.com/eF6vvOkP01 — Jayden Keener (@KeenerJayden) November 21, 2020

I (and ACSTS) send my most heartiest regards to @FlastyWx and the other friends, and the family, of Jamal Smith, whom we lost recently to suicide. Suicide is no joke, guys. Check my pinned tweet. Rest in peace Jamal. 🇫🇷 ci-dessous — AC5230 (@AC_5230) November 21, 2020