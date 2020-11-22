Jamal Smith Death -Dead :Jamal Smith, is a victim of suicide supposedly from cyberbullying.

By | November 22, 2020
0 Comment

Jamal Smith Death -Dead :Jamal Smith, is a victim of suicide supposedly from cyberbullying.

Jamal Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“Storm’s Edge on Twitter: “Our team here at Storm’s Edge is greatly saddened by the loss of Jamal Smith, a victim of suicide supposedly from cyberbullying, who once used to be a best friend of our owner. We are very sorry for these events. #RipJamal ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.