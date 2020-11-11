Jamar Robinson Death -Dead-Obituaries : Westlake High School Principal and Wife AnnMarie Robinson Died in Puerto Rico Drowning Accident.

Jamar Robinson Death –Dead-Obituaries : Westlake High School Principal and Wife AnnMarie Robinson Died in Puerto Rico Drowning Accident.

Jamar Robinson, the principal of Westlake High School in South Fulton County, Georiga died trying to save his wife in a tragic drowning incident in Puerto Rico that took her life, as well. According to a statement posted online on November 11.  2020
#WestlakeHighSchool Principal, Jamar Robinson, passed away last Sunday during his trip in Puerto Rico. Both he and his wife, AnnMarie Robinson, got caught in a ripped current and ended up drowning at a local San Juan beach resort. Students and colleagues at Westlake Lake High say that Johnson was loved and highly respected by everyone in the school. He was a great leader and a mentor to many. He will truly be missed.
Image may contain: 1 person, text that says'Westlake Principal Dies During Trip in Puerto Rico TOP STORIES 1380 News & Talk WAOK'
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

We have some terrible news to report tonight. The community is mourning the tragic loss of Westlake High School principal Jamar Robinson & his wife, AnnMari. On

CBS46

news at 5, we have an exclusive interview with a longtime friend & fellow Drum Major from their days at FAMU.

RIP to an amazing couple… Frat, Jamar Robinson, and Soror, Annmari Robinson. Continued prayers for their beautiful…

Posted by Kimberly Holloway on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Every Kindness Matters wrote 
Gut wrenching. I never met Westlake High Principal Jamar Robinson or his wife Marie, but after reading about his extensive involvement in his community and school district, I literally sobbed. And leaving 2 young children is just unfathomable. Please post any info about donations.

