Jamar Robinson Death –Dead-Obituaries : Westlake High School Principal and Wife AnnMarie Robinson Died in Puerto Rico Drowning Accident.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
We have some terrible news to report tonight. The community is mourning the tragic loss of Westlake High School principal Jamar Robinson & his wife, AnnMari. On
news at 5, we have an exclusive interview with a longtime friend & fellow Drum Major from their days at FAMU.
RIP to an amazing couple… Frat, Jamar Robinson, and Soror, Annmari Robinson. Continued prayers for their beautiful…
Posted by Kimberly Holloway on Wednesday, November 11, 2020Every Kindness Matters wroteGut wrenching. I never met Westlake High Principal Jamar Robinson or his wife Marie, but after reading about his extensive involvement in his community and school district, I literally sobbed. And leaving 2 young children is just unfathomable. Please post any info about donations.
Heavy heart today as we supported Westlake teachers & students with coping with the significant loss of our Principal, Jamar Robinson. My thoughts are with the entire Robinson & Westlake family…know that we are 1Fulton and we are here for you! @RonaldBMaxwell @gyimah_whitaker
— Christopher Matthews (@CMatthewsFCS) November 11, 2020
