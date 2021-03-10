Jamar Taylor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Former Lakeland Dreadnaught Jamar Taylor has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 9. 2021

former Lakeland Dreadnaught Jamar Taylor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 9. 2021.

PolkWay 863 3h · We make this post with great sorrow, Rest In Peace to a gridiron LEGEND. We are saddened to announce the passing of former Lakeland Dreadnaught Jamar Taylor. Jamar was a key feature in the 3peat 04-06 Dreadnaughts that went 45-0. Taylor averaged 10 touchdowns a season as a Dreadnaught in which he was apart of the 1-2 punch system with Chris Rainey. Truly a hero and inspiration to so many youths around the county and state. Rest In Peace Jamar, LEGENDS NEVER DIE.

Source: (12) PolkWay 863 – Posts | Facebook

———————— –

Gernard Boutkash Duncan

That was my idol when I was play youth football I wanted to ball like him in high school but I ended up goin to the wrong school to play ball. Rest up king.

Aye Aye Ron

Damn… RIP Jamar Taylor One of the Lakeland dreadnaughts greats and a cool dude.. rest easy fam.

Keemthisguy Johnson

Damn ouch idk wtf idk how too feel about this one Rip too a Lakeland legend we was talking not too long ago at the store bro its never planned but he gave you time too get right with him if you wasn’t live on my brother your soul will live on rip Jamar C. Taylor