James #3 Kevin Durant #4 James Harden #5 Kawhi Leonard: Stephen A’s Top 5 NBA Players Deserving of Supermax Deals: Steph Curry at #1 and LeBron at #2

The NBA has some of the highest paid athletes in the world, with superstar players earning massive contracts and lucrative endorsement deals. However, not all players are created equal, and only a select few are considered worthy of a Supermax deal.

#1 Steph Curry

Stephen Curry is the face of the Golden State Warriors and one of the most popular players in the NBA. He is a two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion, and his ability to shoot from long range is unmatched. Curry is also known for his leadership on and off the court, making him an invaluable asset to any team.

In 2017, Curry signed a five-year, $201 million extension with the Warriors, making him the highest paid player in NBA history at the time. His production on the court and his popularity off the court make him a no-brainer for a Supermax deal.

#2 LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his impact on the game cannot be overstated. He has won four NBA championships, four MVP awards, and has been named to the All-NBA First Team 13 times. James is a dominant force on the court, and his leadership and work ethic make him a valuable asset to any team.

James has already signed several massive contracts throughout his career, including a four-year, $153 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. He may not need a Supermax deal to solidify his legacy, but his talent and impact on the game make him a worthy candidate.

#3 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is one of the most versatile and talented players in the NBA. He is a two-time NBA champion and has won two Finals MVP awards. Durant is known for his scoring ability, but he is also a strong defender and rebounder. He has been named to the All-NBA First Team six times and has won the scoring title four times.

In 2019, Durant signed a four-year, $164 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite suffering a major injury, he remains one of the most valuable players in the game and is a strong candidate for a Supermax deal.

#4 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is a two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP. He is known for his defensive prowess and his ability to score from anywhere on the court. Leonard has been named to the All-NBA First Team twice and has won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice.

In 2019, Leonard signed a three-year, $103 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite missing time due to injury, he remains one of the most dominant players in the game and is a strong candidate for a Supermax deal.

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA MVP and a two-time winner of the award. He is known for his athleticism and versatility, with the ability to play multiple positions on the court. Antetokounmpo has been named to the All-NBA First Team twice and has won the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Antetokounmpo is currently in the final year of his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, and the team has made it clear that they want to keep him long-term. He is a dominant force on the court and a strong candidate for a Supermax deal.

Conclusion

The NBA has many talented players, but only a select few are considered worthy of a Supermax deal. Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all dominant forces on the court and valuable assets to any team. Their talent, production, and impact on the game make them worthy candidates for the highest-paid contracts in the NBA.

