James Adams Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : YFN Lucci, Ra’von Boyd and Leroy Pitts Arrested for Murder.
James Adams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.
lovelyti 17h · Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is wanted on a murder charge following a shootout that left one man dead and another injured last month in southwest Atlanta, authorities said. The 29-year-old, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, is wanted on murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and a weapons charge, Atlanta police announced in a news release Tuesday. Two others, 23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts, were arrested on similar charges in Miami for their alleged roles in the Dec. 10 shooting, authorities said. James Adams, 28, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head last month in the 900 block of Peeples Street, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Emergency crews were called to the scene about 5:10 p.m., but Adams later died. A short time later, a second gunshot victim arrived at a nearby fire station with a wound to the abdomen, Atlanta police said. The 32-year-old survived his injuries, but investigators determined the shootings were related. Any thoughts #yfnlucci
