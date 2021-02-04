James and Lisa Goy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Man Murders Couple And Then Kills Himself in Argument Over Snow Shoveling.
James and Lisa Goy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
A snow shoveling disagreement let to a murder-suicide that left three people dead in Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The incident, which happened Monday, occurred when a married couple and the shooter argued, and police arrived to find two bodies in the street in Plains Township around 9 a.m. the New York Daily News reported. The husband and wife were identified as James and Lisa Goy, and the shooter was identified as Jeffrey Spaide, WNEP reported.
Source: Man Murders Couple And Then Kills Himself in Argument Over Snow Shoveling | Inside Edition
Tributes
Aron Pope Satterfield
I’m going to say this has been an ongoing fued between neighbors. The couple walked their shoveled snow over his house? I’m assuming he threatened them with guns before too because they didn’t have any strong reactions to it…what a crazy, sad story!
Andrew Martinez
Damn and this could’ve been simply avoided if people weren’t petty and didn’t throw snow on each other’s property lmao.
Victor Vega Sr. is with Jeremy Vega and Jasmine Vega.
RIP James and Lisa Goy. I pray for your Son. What a sad confirmation of the victims. If their family need anything, please reach out. We’ve only dealt with Lisa Jim and their son.
