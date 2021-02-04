James and Lisa Goy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Man Murders Couple And Then Kills Himself in Argument Over Snow Shoveling.

James and Lisa Goy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

A snow shoveling disagreement let to a murder-suicide that left three people dead in Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The incident, which happened Monday, occurred when a married couple and the shooter argued, and police arrived to find two bodies in the street in Plains Township around 9 a.m. the New York Daily News reported. The husband and wife were identified as James and Lisa Goy, and the shooter was identified as Jeffrey Spaide, WNEP reported.

Source: Man Murders Couple And Then Kills Himself in Argument Over Snow Shoveling | Inside Edition

Aron Pope Satterfield

I’m going to say this has been an ongoing fued between neighbors. The couple walked their shoveled snow over his house? I’m assuming he threatened them with guns before too because they didn’t have any strong reactions to it…what a crazy, sad story!