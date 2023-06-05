“James Borrego associate head coach”: New Orleans Pelicans Appoint James Borrego as Associate Head Coach for Top Offensive Strategy

Top 10 Offense: James Borrego Hired as Associate Head Coach by the New Orleans Pelicans

Introduction

The New Orleans Pelicans have hired James Borrego as their associate head coach, signaling a commitment to improving their offensive game. Borrego, who has previously served as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs and head coach for the Charlotte Hornets, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization.

Top 10 Offense

A successful offense is crucial for any basketball team, and the Pelicans are no exception. Here are the top 10 elements of a successful offense that Borrego could bring to the table:

1. Ball movement

A successful offense requires players to move the ball quickly and efficiently. This means making crisp passes, cutting to the basket, and finding open shots. Borrego has a track record of emphasizing ball movement in his coaching style.

2. Player movement

In addition to ball movement, a successful offense requires players to move without the ball. This means setting screens, cutting to the basket, and finding open spots on the court. Borrego has a history of encouraging player movement in his coaching.

3. Shooting

Shooting is a fundamental part of any offense. Players must be able to knock down open shots and create their own shot when necessary. Borrego has worked with some of the best shooters in the league during his time with the Spurs and Hornets.

4. Pick-and-roll

The pick-and-roll is a staple of modern basketball offenses. It involves one player setting a screen for another player, who then uses the screen to create space and drive to the basket. Borrego has experience coaching successful pick-and-roll offenses.

5. Floor spacing

Floor spacing is crucial for any offense. It involves players positioning themselves on the court to create open passing lanes and driving lanes. Borrego has experience coaching teams with strong floor spacing.

6. Transition offense

Transition offense involves quickly moving the ball up the court after a turnover or defensive rebound. It requires quick decision-making and teamwork. Borrego has experience coaching successful transition offenses.

7. Post play

Post play involves using a big man in the low post to create scoring opportunities. It requires patience and skill. Borrego has experience coaching successful post play offenses.

8. Dribble penetration

Dribble penetration involves a player driving to the basket with the ball. It can create open shots for other players or lead to scoring opportunities for the driver. Borrego has experience coaching successful dribble penetration offenses.

9. Offensive rebounding

Offensive rebounding involves grabbing a missed shot and putting it back up for a score. It requires hustle and determination. Borrego has experience coaching successful offensive rebounding offenses.

10. Free throw shooting

Free throw shooting is a crucial part of any offense. It involves making shots from the free throw line after being fouled. Borrego has experience coaching successful free throw shooting offenses.

Conclusion

The hiring of James Borrego as associate head coach by the New Orleans Pelicans signals a commitment to improving their offensive game. Borrego has a track record of emphasizing ball movement, player movement, shooting, and other key elements of successful offenses. With his help, the Pelicans could become a potent offensive force in the NBA.

NBA offenses James Borrego coaching New Orleans Pelicans Associate head coach Top 10 offensive teams

News Source : Locked On Pelicans

Source Link :Top 10 offense? James Borrego hired by the New Orleans Pelicans to be associate head coach/