James Carney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : James Carney has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
James Carney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
Saddened by the passing of James Carney. Great man of God. Friend. Advisor. Encourager. Golfing pal. Fierce competitor. He loved @mansionkids. Served on TCM Board, Chairman-Finance Committee. We love the Carneys. Our hearts and prayers are with them. @JayCarneyII @JerronCarney pic.twitter.com/YjWuFJOjpj
— Stephen Judd (@StephenHJudd) February 10, 2021
