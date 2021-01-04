James Commons Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :James (Jim) Commons has Died .
James (Jim) Commons has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Seneschalstown GFC would like to pass on condolences to the Commons families on the passing of James (Jim) Commons. pic.twitter.com/BeoNP3jku8
— Seneschalstown GFC (@SeneschalstownG) January 4, 2021
Seneschalstown GFC @SeneschalstownG Seneschalstown GFC would like to pass on condolences to the Commons families on the passing of James (Jim) Commons.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.