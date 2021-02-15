James Cook Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : We Remember: On February 14, 1779, Captain James Cook, the great English explorer and navigator, is killed by natives of Hawaii.
We Remember: On February 14, 1779, Captain James Cook, the great English explorer and navigator, is killed by natives of Hawaii
We Remember: On February 14, 1779, Captain James Cook, the great English explorer and navigator, is killed by natives of Hawaii during his third visit to the Pacific island group.
