James Cook Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : We Remember: On February 14, 1779, Captain James Cook, the great English explorer and navigator, is killed by natives of Hawaii.

Captain Cook Society – Aust 1d · We Remember: On February 14, 1779, Captain James Cook, the great English explorer and navigator, is killed by natives of Hawaii during his third visit to the Pacific island group.

Source: Captain Cook Society – Aust – Posts | Facebook

