James Dockery’s Demise: Vigo Police Shooting Claims Life of Terre Haute Resident

James Dockery Dies in Vigo Police Shooting

A man from Terre Haute, James Dockery, has died in a police shooting in Vigo. The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, but it is believed that Dockery was involved in a confrontation with officers before he was shot. The incident is currently under investigation, and further information is expected to be released in the coming days. Our thoughts go out to Dockery’s friends and family during this difficult time.

