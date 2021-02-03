James Fenton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : James Fenton has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
James Fenton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I'm very sad to say that the Ulster-Scots Language Society folks have today announced that James Fenton has died.
He was author of "Hamely Tongue", a massively important publication, and a brilliant poet in his own right.
A huge loss; a huge legacy.
"The yin cry'll dae
Iz baith" pic.twitter.com/FSreKFWet7
— Steve Dornan (@SeawrightDaniel) February 3, 2021
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.