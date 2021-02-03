James Fenton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : James Fenton has Died .

James Fenton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I'm very sad to say that the Ulster-Scots Language Society folks have today announced that James Fenton has died.

He was author of "Hamely Tongue", a massively important publication, and a brilliant poet in his own right.

A huge loss; a huge legacy.

"The yin cry'll dae

Iz baith" pic.twitter.com/FSreKFWet7 — Steve Dornan (@SeawrightDaniel) February 3, 2021

