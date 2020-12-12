James Flynn Death -Dead – Obituary : Emeritus Professor James Flynn has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

James Flynn Death -Dead – Obituary : Emeritus Professor James Flynn has Died .

Emeritus Professor Flynn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Juan Ramos-Cejudo, Ph.D. @RamosCejudo Very sad news #JamesFlynn passed away. RIP. Emeritus Professor Flynn has been profiled in Scientific American. Research Interests included Humane ideals and ideological debate; classics of political philosophy; race, class and IQ. We have a huge lost

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.