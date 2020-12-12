James Flynn Death -Dead – Obituary : Emeritus Professor James Flynn has Died .
Emeritus Professor Flynn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Very sad news #JamesFlynn passed away. RIP. Emeritus Professor Flynn has been profiled in Scientific American. Research Interests included Humane ideals and ideological debate; classics of political philosophy; race, class and IQ. We have a huge lost 😞https://t.co/FLNQWfLIEJ
— Juan Ramos-Cejudo, Ph.D. (@RamosCejudo) December 11, 2020
